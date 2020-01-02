News TV SHOWS

WWE NXT Superstar Files Copyright For Indie Wrestling Stable Name

January 2, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE NXT is comprised of a number of Superstars who have been concerned in loads of nice angles on the indies. Drew Gulak is now in search of to lock down the identify of a secure he used to run with earlier than coming to WWE.

Current filings point out that Drew Gulak filed a copyright for the identify “Catch Point.” The copyright was filed on December 27th.

Catch Level was a secure he belonged to whereas with EVOLVE that from 2015 to 2018 included Gulak, Tracey Williams, TJP, Matt Riddle, Fred Yehi, Chris Dickinson, Jaka, Dominic Garrini, and Stokely Hathaway.

It’s unclear if WWE will ever need to use the Catch Level identify. If they need it now they may must name Drew Gulak for permission.



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment