WWE NXT Superstar Files Copyright For Indie Wrestling Stable Name

WWE NXT is comprised of a number of Superstars who have been concerned in loads of nice angles on the indies. Drew Gulak is now in search of to lock down the identify of a secure he used to run with earlier than coming to WWE.

Current filings point out that Drew Gulak filed a copyright for the identify “Catch Point.” The copyright was filed on December 27th.

Catch Level was a secure he belonged to whereas with EVOLVE that from 2015 to 2018 included Gulak, Tracey Williams, TJP, Matt Riddle, Fred Yehi, Chris Dickinson, Jaka, Dominic Garrini, and Stokely Hathaway.

It’s unclear if WWE will ever need to use the Catch Level identify. If they need it now they may must name Drew Gulak for permission.