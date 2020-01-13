WWE NXT Superstar Reveals Baby On The Way During Live Event

The WWE household is rising by one because it was revealed after the principle occasion of WWE NXT’s home present at Buffalo Riverworks that one NXT Celebrity is anticipating a child.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest confronted Tommaso Ciampa and Dominic Dijakovic in the principle occasion of the present. After Ciampa gained by pinning Priest, he grabbed the microphone.

Tommaso Ciampa revealed that Dominic Dijakovic simply discovered that his spouse is anticipating a child. PW Insider experiences that “Daddy’s home” chants broke out within the dwell crowd after that.

Congratulations to Dijakovic and his household for this thrilling addition.