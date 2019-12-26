WWE NXT Superstar Reveals They Had 1 Cent In The Bank Last Christmas

Christmas Time is part of the 12 months the place folks can replicate on the place they had been final 12 months. It is usually a good time to fret about what’s going to occur within the 12 months to come back. For Bronson Reed, he doesn’t have a lot to complain about in 2019.

Reed revealed on Twitter that final 12 months he had one cent in his checking account. That’s a reasonably onerous quantity to drag off, nevertheless it’s nothing to brag about. He’s very happy with how issues developed for him in 2019.

This time final 12 months I had one cent within the financial institution. This 12 months on Christmas day I wrestled dwell on television. Spent the vacations with my lovely spouse in NYC. A LOT can change in a 12 months. At all times observe your desires, work onerous, deal with folks properly, I wish to assume the universe responds effectively!

This was an incredible inspirational message and the type of factor we have to hear proper now. It exhibits that with onerous work, dedication, and a bit of little bit of luck something is feasible within the interval of 365 days.