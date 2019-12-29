WWE NXT Superstar Shreds Guitar & Lifts At The Same Time

Rik Bugez (fka Eric Bugenhagen) is aware of tips on how to rock and exercise on the similar time. He hasn’t appeared on NXT tv since their USA Community debut, however he’s greater than prepared.

Bugez just lately tweeted out a video that was fairly spectacular. It additionally took lots of hand eye coordination. Rik Bugez lifted whereas he shredded on the guitar. It’s one thing that’s value testing.

He’s identified for air guitar celebrations and he’s truly fairly good with an actual ax in his fingers too.

Rik Bugez was highly regarded with the Full Sail crowd, however he went away. Maybe WWE is holding him again for one thing else, however his charisma hasn’t diminished in any respect.