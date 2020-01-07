WWE NXT Superstar Works Another Main Event Taping

WWE has totally different plans for all of their Superstars. It seems that the corporate is perhaps pondering laborious about calling up Chelsea Inexperienced as we beforehand reported.

Earlier than this week’s WWE RAW occasion, Chelsea Inexperienced competed as soon as once more on Major Occasion. This marks the second week in a row that Inexperienced competed on Major Occasion. It is usually the third week in a row when she appeared on WWE foremost roster programming.

Inexperienced took on Natalya throughout this week’s Major Occasion match. She defeated Sarah Logan on Major Occasion final week. Throughout RAW’s Christmas episode she misplaced a match in opposition to Charlotte Aptitude.

Chelsea Inexperienced has been working WWE NXT Florida home exhibits. She can be nonetheless thought-about part of the NXT roster, however she has but to make a debut on NXT’s USA Community tv present. Then again, she’s appeared on RAW and Major Occasion moderately persistently lately.