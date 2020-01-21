WWE NXT Superstar Works Match Before RAW

WWE might be testing one other NXT Celebrity by giving them some most important roster expertise.

Earlier than Uncooked went on the air this week Deonna Purrazzo wrestled through the Important Occasion tapings. This might trace at her quiet call-up. A minimum of she is getting the chance.

Chelsea Inexperienced additionally appeared on a few most important roster reveals earlier than debuting on NXT. Now she’s with Robert Stone in a brand new supervisor/consumer group.

We beforehand reported that NXT practically held off on utilizing Deonna Purrazzo on NXT final week as a result of they didn’t know what WWE was doing together with her. We’re nonetheless uncertain of her standing, however she did work Important Occasion this week.