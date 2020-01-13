WWE NXT Superstars Parody Tessa Blanchard’s ‘Women Supporting Women’ Tweet

Tessa Blanchard sparked an enormous controversy after she despatched out a tweet about ladies supporting different ladies. This was one thing Keith Lee couldn’t maintain from poking enjoyable at.

The Limitless NXT Superstars tweeted out saying that he sees the boys supporting one another. This was similar to the tweet that Blanchard despatched out that acquired accusations saying she used the N-Phrase and was a relentless bully.

Hey. Males out right here supporting one another. I see you…and I like what I see. Stick with it. We’ll make cool issues occur.

No person threw any accusations again at Keith Lee, however Dio Maddin couldn’t assist however ship out a parody reply about dragging Pokemon groups.

Like that one time you supported me by calling out my Pokémon staff in entrance of everybody on Twitter? I simply known as chief and this ain’t it pal.



It appears just like the Tessa Blanchard tales made their approach to the WWE NXT locker room. We are able to solely think about what else is being mentioned that no one’s tweeted but.

Hey. Males out right here supporting one another. I see you…and I like what I see. Stick with it. We’ll make cool issues occur. #ChangeTheGame — Optimistic Lee (@RealKeithLee) January 12, 2020