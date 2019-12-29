WWE NXT UK Superstar Buying Pro Wrestling Company

Professional wrestling is a life-style that may be very onerous to get out of and a few folks can’t assist however go all the best way. That is precisely what occurred with Flash Morgan Webster not too long ago as he put his cash the place his mouth is.

Morgan Webster introduced that he and “Wild Boar Mike Hitchman will likely be buying Professional Wrestling Chaos. The sale will go down in February.

In a public assertion, Flash Morgan Webster mentioned:

“Tonight we officially announced that we’ll be purchasing Pro Wrestling Chaos in February 2020. This is our way of saying thank you to Dave, Nick, Rob, and Chaos fans for believing in us. We want to continue to give these loyal fans a promotion to call home while ensuring young British wrestlers still have a platform that has been crucial in our development so they can learn, grow, and flourish.”

That is thrilling information and hopefully, Chaos will be capable to produce many profitable professional wrestling occasions for years to return.