WWE NXT UK Superstar Speaks Out About Tessa Blanchard’s Bullying

Isla Daybreak is presently signed to WWE beneath an NXT UK contract. Earlier than venturing to WWE, she apparently skilled Tess Blanchard’s bullying firsthand.

Accusations have lately come out about Tessa Blanchard. Sienna mentioned that Blanchard used the N-Phrase and spit in a girl’s face whereas in Japan. Chelsea Inexperienced mentioned that she’s skilled Blanchard’s bullying. Insurgent additionally spoke out to attest that the occasions in Japan did happen.

Now Isla Daybreak is replying and hopes that Blanchard’s preliminary message of ladies supporting different ladies will probably be taken to coronary heart.

As somebody who skilled your bullying firsthand, acquired common verbal abuse, was spat on, had rumours unfold about me, handled a number of makes an attempt by you to blacklist me from different corporations, (plus extra), I simply pray you now observe your personal recommendation.

This all began when Tessa Blanchard tweeted out: “Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen.” The irony of the social media storm that adopted is tough to not discover.