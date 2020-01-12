WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Results – January 12th, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ reside protection of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. The occasion will begin at 12:00 PM EST. Examine again then for fixed updates.

The NXT UK roster all the time brings it once they have a TakeOver particular. WWE’s United Kingdom followers are additionally extremely energetic and creative with their chants.

The primary occasion WWE UK Championship match between Walter and Joe Coffey would possibly headline the occasion, however any of the matches can steal the present.

The NXT UK Tag Workforce Title ladder match can be prone to get numerous consideration. Gallus, Grizzles Younger Veterans, Imperium, and Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster might tear the home down.

Kay Lee Ray vs Toni Storm vs Piper Niven for the NXT UK Girls’s Title might additionally encompass a breakthrough efficiency or three.

You’ll be able to take a look at the entire card under. There would possibly solely be 5 matches, however it is going to be a packed card filled with motion.

WWE United Kingdom Championship

Walter vs Joe Coffey

NXT UK Tag Workforce Championship – Ladder Match

Gallus vs Imperium vs Grizzled Younger Veterans vs Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

NXT UK Girls’s Title

Kay Lee Ray vs Toni Storm vs Piper Niven

Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis

Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin