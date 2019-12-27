WWE NXT Viewership Up With Pre-Taped Christmas Episode

WWE NXT did a lot better this week on the USA Community. Their Christmas episode additionally ran with none direct professional wrestling competitors.

Showbuzz Every day studies that WWE NXT did a median of 831,000 viewers this week. That may be a good spike from final week’s quantity.

Final week NXT pulled in 795,000 viewers in opposition to AWE Dynamite who closed out 2019 with a viewership of 683,000. Subsequent week might be a reside episode of AEW Dynamite whereas NXT might be pre-taped.

We’ll must see how the Wednesday Night time Wars proceed in 2020. Their subsequent head-to-head reside present might be on January eighth.