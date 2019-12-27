News TV SHOWS

WWE NXT Viewership Up With Pre-Taped Christmas Episode

December 27, 2019
1 Min Read

WWE NXT did a lot better this week on the USA Community. Their Christmas episode additionally ran with none direct professional wrestling competitors.

Showbuzz Every day studies that WWE NXT did a median of 831,000 viewers this week. That may be a good spike from final week’s quantity.

Final week NXT pulled in 795,000 viewers in opposition to AWE Dynamite who closed out 2019 with a viewership of 683,000. Subsequent week might be a reside episode of AEW Dynamite whereas NXT might be pre-taped.

We’ll must see how the Wednesday Night time Wars proceed in 2020. Their subsequent head-to-head reside present might be on January eighth.



I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment