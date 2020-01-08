WWE Offered The Revival Special Incentive As Part Of New Contract Negotiation

The Revival may very well be out of WWE in a really brief time. Followers are additionally ready for WWE to e book them in a match in opposition to Harlem Warmth on the Royal Rumble. Both method, they nonetheless have nice contracts on the desk to remain.

On the Oh, You Didn’t Know Patreon it was reported that the contracts WWE provided The Revival are price round a mixed $1 million a 12 months. They’re additionally a lot better for the Prime Guys’ journey schedules as they embrace much less dates.

In response to a supply, WWE provided The Revival one other new contract, within the ballpark of a number of months in the past, and it included a lighter schedule in what was described as a ‘hell of an offer.’

Presently, The Revival haven’t signed new WWE contracts. We now have additionally not heard that they out-right rejected the gives both.

Presently the Prime Guys appear to have solely a brief period of time left of their WWE offers. In addition they nonetheless have nice contract gives on the desk to remain.

Because of Oh, You Didn’t know Patreon for this info, discover out extra and get information sooner by clicking right here