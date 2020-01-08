WWE Planned Attack On Bobby Lashley & Lana’s Reverend

WWE’s’ safety tackled actor Rick Malone as he was sliding within the ring on RAW this week. They centered the digital camera on this for a second earlier than reducing away. Later, the short marriage ceremony ceremony went off with none extra points.

Rick Malone stated this was an occasion of miscommunication. WWE received some mainstream press for this problem, however it might need been a part of the present.

Unfastened Lips Backstage is a Reddit person who has nailed a number of issues earlier than together with that Lana and Lashley can be arrested as a part of their storyline. They commented to a video of safety tacking the Reverend on RAW saying: “Part of the script.”

There was apparently even a line within the script for this incident:

“IN-ARENA: An Unidentified Man (The Wedding Official) is attempting to get in the ring when he is confronted by security…”

This can be a very fascinating scenario. It makes us marvel why WWE would stage this sort of an angle. Some passive observers would possibly see this as proof of a disorganized operation if safety doesn’t know who to sort out.

Let’s see the place this case leads, however it looks like WWE is utilizing numerous issues for tales which might be fairly unconventional.