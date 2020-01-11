WWE Planning International Pay-Per-View Next Month

WWE needs the complete world to concentrate to them. This is likely one of the the reason why worldwide tv offers are so vital. Now the corporate is planning a pay-per-view for followers exterior of America.

Wrestle Votes stories that WWE is planning a global pay-per-view for Thursday, February 20th. The situation was not confirmed, however having a Thursday pay-per-view might be fascinating.

WWE has not confirmed a February pay-per-view for the principle roster but. NXT Takeover: Portland is slated for February 16th. The subsequent foremost roster pay-per-view on the schedule after the Royal Rumble is the Elimination Chamber on March eighth in Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Area.