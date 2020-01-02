WWE Planning Lana & Bobby Lashley Wedding Follow-Up For Royal Rumble

Lana and Bobby Lashley’s marriage ceremony didn’t go down as they might have most popular. It was a chaotic scene, however WWE was very comfortable about the way it all went down.

Three movies from WWE Uncooked this week went viral and two of them have been related to Lana and Bobby Lashley’s marriage ceremony. This was an enormous viewers response from the web. The tv rankings exhibiting a rise was additionally extremely welcomed.

Wrestling Information stories that WWE is planning a follow-up to begin constructing towards the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

They’re hoping to see a rankings improve on Monday with the follow-up to this angle and the official begin of the Royal Rumble hype.



The truth that WWE doesn’t must compete with Monday Night time Soccer till the Fall can also be very encouraging for them. Solely time will inform how WWE plans on following up with the ultimate phase of 2019. It seems to be like they’re constructing one thing for The Royal Rumble.