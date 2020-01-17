WWE Planning ‘Longer Very Serious Program’ For Title Picture

WWE is working to determine their subsequent massive Latin American star. That is one thing that Vince McMahon needs as Rey Mysterio’s profession seems to be coming to a detailed before later. Now WWE has a feud that may hopefully see their subsequent massive Latin American Celebrity emerge.

Andrade was in a position to take the WWE United States title off of Rey Mysterio. The Wrestling Observer E-newsletter famous that Andrade is wrestling Mysterio on this program till they’ll work out find out how to work their method out of it. Then it’s on to Andrade’s subsequent opponent that has been the plan all alongside.

Initially, and this doesn’t seem to have modified, the thought was for Andrade to have an extended very severe program over the title with Carrillo as a method to get each guys over as singles Latino stars.

Humberto Carrillo appears positioned to be the subsequent Latin American star. If they supply him with sufficient focus and permit him to carry out within the ring that may very well be a really secure guess to safe a portion of the fan base that Vince McMahon actually needs to seize.