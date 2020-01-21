WWE Possibly Debuting Top Indie Star At WrestleMania

WWE is preparing for WrestleMania and it seems like that would embody including one other face to the primary roster.

Killer Kross was lastly launched from Influence Wrestling months after asking them to chop him free. He hasn’t been a free agent very lengthy, however there are massive rumors that he’s on his option to WWE.

Triple H reportedly met with Kross final week. Killer Kross’ girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux is already on the WWE Efficiency Middle as nicely.

Now Fightful Choose experiences that they’ve been “told pretty directly” that Killer Kross seemingly received’t be accessible for bookings throughout WrestleMania week. That is very attention-grabbing.

We’ll should see what’s subsequent on this state of affairs, however WrestleMania week may very well be an incredible probability for Killer Kross to make a debut and ship a giant message.