WWE ‘Propagated’ Narrative That Tony Khan Bought AEW’s Sold Out Dynamite Shows

AEW regarded like one of many hottest tickets on the town. Their nearly on the spot 10,000 seat sell-outs and one 20,000 seat promote out at All Out actually gained scalpers’ consideration. This made it very laborious for followers to get tickets for some time.

Scalpers purchased out AEW’s first few tapings for Dynamite. That didn’t imply each seat was crammed. Scalpers had been caught then consuming tickets after flooding the market.

The Wrestling Observer Publication experiences that they’ve encountered individuals who have been handed the narrative that Tony Khan “actually bought all the tickets for those day sold out events to make it appear the product was hot.”

There’s at the moment a world documentary crew interviewing professional wrestlers. They knowledgeable Meltzer that there are these in WWE who’ve been passing this story alongside.

The story got here from individuals in WWE who defined to them that model, that the quick ticket gross sales and early sellouts had been the corporate shopping for up all of the tickets. So it’s truly a narrative propagated from inside WWE expertise or instructed to WWE expertise from throughout the group. You’d suppose individuals who see via the apparent, however I suppose not

AEW Dynamite’s Washington, DC debut on TNT and the weeks that adopted in Boston and Philly had been promote outs. They didn’t have a butt in each seat, however the seats had been bought.

We’re undecided who purchased up all of the tickets, however it could have been fairly self-defeating for AEW to purchase the tickets themselves simply to flood a secondary market and maintain followers from getting them.