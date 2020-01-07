WWE Quietly Moves Matt Hardy On Official Website

Matt Hardy would possibly solely have weeks left in his present WWE contract. His contract is reportedly up on March 1st. Hardy is totally Damaged as soon as once more in his YouTube movies. Now he’s getting switched round by WWE.

The corporate has moved Matt Hardy from the Uncooked model to the SmackDown model on their official web site. There was no clarification for this and it was achieved very quietly.

It’s unclear why WWE would do that. Maybe there are plans for Hardy on the blue model. Both means, it could be price noting that he has not re-signed a WWE contract.

Hardy was not included on the checklist within the WWE Draft, however he wound up engaged on the Uncooked model.

Matt Hardy’s challenge with WWE wasn’t mentioned to be monetary both. It’s purely inventive. You possibly can take a look at a picture beneath to see the web page and the way his profile seems at this time.