WWE RAW Averages Under 2 Million Viewers For Christmas Episode

WWE most likely knew that they might expertise some points with their Uncooked viewership this week. It seems that was precisely what occurred.

The Christmas Eve Eve episode of WWE Uncooked was pre-taped. Followers knew the outcomes, however there have been different surprises. In response to Showbuzz Each day, Uncooked earned a median of 1.835 million viewers over the three hour broadcast this week.

This quantity is down from final week’s common of two.053 million viewers.

The primary hour this week introduced in 2.204 million viewers adopted by a dip to 2.099 million viewers. Then the third hour took a giant tumble to 1.858 million viewers.

Let’s see if the large marriage ceremony of Lana and Bobby Lashley will deliver up the quantity for the December 30th episode of Monday Night time Uncooked.