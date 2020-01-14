WWE RAW Falls Hard To NCAA College Football Championship Competition

WWE introduced one of the best present they might to fight the large competitors of the NCAA School Soccer Championship sport. The proof is within the viewership numbers.

Showbuzz Each day stories that WWE RAW pulled in 2.030 million viewers on common for the three hour broadcast.

That quantity is a big drop from the two.385 million viewers they pulled in final week. Then once more, final week they didn’t have the largest school soccer sport of the 12 months as competitors.

Subsequent week will seemingly be up considerably from this week’s quantity simply because of the truth that so many much less individuals will likely be watching soccer.