WWE RAW Falls In Viewership This Week

WWE introduced the primary Uncooked of 2020 to the USA Community this week. They carried on with many angles that they arrange final week. Let’s see how the viewership did on this evening with no main NFL competitors.

Showbuzz Day by day stories that WWE Uncooked drew a mean ranking of two.384 million viewers. They’d 2.550 million viewers within the first hour adopted by 2.409 within the second and a pair of.195 within the third.

Final week’s present averaged 2.439 million viewers throughout the three-hour broadcast. That episode was capped off with the marriage of Lana and Rusev.

They have been down this week which is attention-grabbing. We’ll see the place they common out as they change into accustomed to an viewers simply above 2 million every week.