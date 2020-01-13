WWE Raw Results – January 13, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ dwell outcomes for WWE Uncooked on January 13th.

Tonight’s Uncooked is ready to be one which goals to settle the grudges presently working the present. At the start, Seth Rollins and his goons will face Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Huge Present in a fist combat. We have now no clue what this match is, nor do any wrestlers primarily based on their joking Tweets this previous week. Hopefully it’s one thing enjoyable and price revisiting.

The opposite grudge match tonight sees Rusev lastly get his palms on Bobby Lashley. Rusev is promising to convey again the Bulgarian Brute tonight and tear Lashley limb-from-limb. I can see this match going to a DQ end or one thing, so the actual consequence can come on the Royal Rumble.

Extra grudges matches tonight embody Randy Orton Vs. AJ Types, and Aleister Black Vs. Buddy Murphy. So, if nothing else, tonight’s Uncooked must be one which delivers between the ropes. And Brock Lesnar returns to advertise the Rumble, in order that’s all the time enjoyable. And that’s the preview for tonight’s Uncooked. Tell us what you’re excited to see by following us on Instagram and Twitter. Benefit from the present!