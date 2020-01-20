WWE Raw Results – January 20, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ outcomes for WWE Uncooked, one week away from the 2020 Royal Rumble.

With the Rumble lower than per week away, the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, will probably be in the home. Final week Brock got here out and had top-of-the-line segments he’s had in a while, totally due to R-Reality’s hilarity. It’s unlikely such is the case tonight, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see somebody interrupt Brock and throw him over the ropes.

The 2 huge matches confirmed for tonight see Andrade face Rey Mysterio in a ladder match for the US Championship, and Rusev workforce with Liv Morgan to face Bobby Lashley and Lana. And people are the one identified matches and segments forward of tonight, although we will anticipate extra drama from Seth Rollins, AOP, Buddy Murphy, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens, in addition to Becky Lynch/Asuka, and Orton/Types/McIntyre.

And that's our preview for tonight's Uncooked. Tell us what you're excited to see. Benefit from the present!