WWE Raw Results – January 6, 2020

Welcome to Ringside Information’ outcomes for WWE Uncooked on January sixth, 2020.

Tonight’s Uncooked has us just some weeks away from the 2020 Royal Rumble, and which means we’re on that lengthy, winding, complicated street to WrestleMania. Which, in fact, means our WWE Champion shall be returning tonight. For one of many first occasions ever, the WrestleMania card is broad open, so we do not know who Lesnar shall be dealing with at Royal Rumble, not to mention in April. Tonight we must always get an thought of who The Beast will slay subsequent.

The massive match confirmed for tonight’s present will see The Viking Raiders defend their Tag Staff Championships in opposition to The O.C. and Road Income. This match was born simply final week and has the potential to shake-up the division. Though greater than seemingly it’ll function a springboard for a match on the Rumble.

The one different confirmed match for tonight can be a title showdown, and it’ll see Rey Mysterio get a rematch for america Championship in opposition to Andrade. El Idolo has been pissing everybody off along with his violent antics as of late, so Rey will look to place a cease to that tonight.

And that’s about all we all know of tonight’s Uncooked. There shall be some fallout from the large marriage ceremony final week, in addition to individuals saying themselves for the Rumble, and extra drama between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Comply with alongside right here for outcomes, and be a part of us on Instagram and Twitter. Benefit from the present!