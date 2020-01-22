WWE RAW Sees Significant Boost In Viewership Before Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is that this Sunday. The pink model had yet one more probability to placed on an episode of Uncooked earlier than the massive present in Houston. How did they do with the rankings?

Showbuzz Day by day stories that the go-home Uncooked earlier than the Royal Rumble drew a median of two.380 million viewers within the in a single day rankings. The numbers had been delayed as a result of Martin Luther King Day vacation.

They introduced in 2.548 million viewers within the first hour, 2.492 million within the second, and a couple of.101 within the third hour of the present.

This quantity is up from final week’s 2.030 million viewers. In addition they had an enormous faculty soccer competitors with the NCAA Nationwide Championship Recreation final week.