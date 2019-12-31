WWE RAW Viewership Up This Week

WWE closed out 2019 with a giant episode of Uncooked that includes the marriage of Lana and Bobby Lashley. How did it do within the scores.

Showbuzz Day by day stories that Uncooked’s viewership was up this week. They averaged 2.439 million viewers in the course of the three-hour broadcast.

That is up from final week’s variety of 1.835 million viewers. WWE wanted this type of a spike in viewership and that’s what they bought.

The marriage did its job and piqued curiosity. Now WWE is rolling into 2020 with an increase within the scores.