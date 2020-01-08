WWE Recording New Footage With Nia Jax Before Return From Injury

Nia Jax is at the moment out of motion, however it’s mentioned her restoration from damage is coming to an in depth. She lately uploaded a few quick movies to her Instagram story exhibiting she’s in entrance of the digital camera as soon as once more.

The Irresistible Power put out two quick movies right this moment. Followers on her Instagram story may see she was in a hoop being filmed for one thing. Jax wasn’t in her ring gear so it regarded like this could possibly be a sit-down interview of a extra severe nature.

Nia Jax has been part of loads of memorable moments within the ring. Her household historical past can also be wealthy with professional wrestling tales so there are a selection of issues that they could possibly be choosing her mind about.

WWE may have been filming a vignette for her return as effectively. Nia Jax is likely to be returning very quickly and with the Royal Rumble coming in a matter of weeks that looks as if a logical goal.