WWE Releases Six Hour Bray Wyatt Firefly Fun House Yule Log Video

Christmas is all about traditions. Some folks stoke a hearth and collect round for Christmas, however others similar to taking part in a video of a hearth as a substitute.

WWE has uploaded a Xmas Log video that’s good the wrap up 2019. Bray Wyatt received the Greatest Male Celebrity Award on WWE Backstage this yr. Now he has his personal themed Xmas Log video.

Xmas Logs are like having a hearth, however there’s no mess. There’s additionally no threat of burning something down. With Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Enjoyable Home puppets round that’s all the time a threat as properly.

You’ll be able to take a look at the video under. The Firefly Enjoyable Home forged pops up every so often all through the six hour length. It’s positively one thing you’ll need to hold round on your yearly vacation traditions to any extent further.