WWE Releases Video Of Every R-Truth 24/7 Title Win

Immediately is R-Fact’s 48th birthday. We beforehand reported that WWE launched a particular biggest hits video with a birthday message. They’d much more in retailer with a second compilation video.

R-Fact has held the WWE 24/7 Title 31 occasions for those who depend the final home present the place he held the title for a second. Not all of his reigns have been very lengthy, however they counted.

Now followers can relived each single a type of title victories. WWE has launched a video that took quite a lot of time to edit. It’s almost 30 minutes lengthy exhibiting R-Fact’s WWE 24/7 Championship wins.

R-Fact may be very ingenious. He took the ball and actually ran with it as WWE 24/7 Champion. This video solely proves that much more.