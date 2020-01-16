News TV SHOWS

WWE Reportedly Didn’t Expect Fans To Watch AEW Dynamite This Week

January 17, 2020
AEW introduced Bash At The Seaside to TNT this week. WWE apparently didn’t suppose many followers would tune in as a consequence of final week’s outing.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Wrestling Observer Dwell that the in a single day numbers for AEW Dynamite have been fairly good. He didn’t reveal the numbers, however the pondering is that it may be nearly as good as final week in relation to viewership. He additionally revealed that WWE wasn’t pondering all that a lot about Dynamite this week.

“I do know that there was a feeling yesterday on the NXT side that last week’s Dynamite was not a good show so people were not going to watch this week.”

We’ll simply need to see how issues pan out as soon as the scores are available. We are going to deliver them to you as quickly as they’re launched proper right here at Ringside Information.

