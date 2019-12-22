WWE Reportedly Has No Timeline For NXT Superstar’s Return From Injury

WWE has a number of Superstars on the shelf and one gained’t be again for some time. Fandango had simply come again from a torn labrum harm in June. Now he’s out once more.

The Breezango member underwent Tommy John surgical procedure. Now he’ll be out for fairly a while. PW Insider studies that there isn’t any present timeline for his return. As we beforehand reported MLB pitchers will be out 12 to 15 months after the identical surgical procedure.

There is no such thing as a timeline for Fandango’s return however restoration from the surgical procedure might take upwards of a yr, relying on the severity of the harm and bodily remedy wanted.

That is horrible timing for Fandango. He was simply beginning to get again on tv with Tyler Breeze. Hopefully, NXT will determine one thing for Prince Fairly to do whereas he waits on Dango to return from harm as soon as once more.