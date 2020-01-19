News TV SHOWS

WWE Reportedly Having Issues With Middle East Television Deal

January 19, 2020
WWE has a number of followers within the Center East and that quantity might develop. They’ve an issue as a result of they’re about to lose their tv residence.

OSN has a contract with WWE to air their programming within the Center East. Wrestling Membership says that OSN’s contract with WWE expires in 12 days, however they haven’t even been airing something for the previous 6 months.

12 days stay till WWE’s contract with OSN, the unique service of wrestling reveals within the Center East, expires. * OSN stopped transferring affords greater than 6 months in the past with none cause regardless of the contract!

WWE will nonetheless convey two occasions to Saudi Arabia for the rest of their ten-year deal. Let’s see if they will work out the scenario with discovering somebody to distribute their programming.

تبقى 12 يوم حتى ينتهي عقد WWE مع OSN الناقل الحصري لعروض المصارعة في الشرق الأوسط.

*OSN توقفت عن نقل العروض منذ اكثر من 6 اشهر بدون اي سبب رغم وجود العقد! pic.twitter.com/j90LoXFl1a

— Wrestling Membership (@WrestlinClub) January 19, 2020



Increase goes the dynamite!

