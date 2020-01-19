WWE Reportedly Having Issues With Middle East Television Deal

WWE has a number of followers within the Center East and that quantity might develop. They’ve an issue as a result of they’re about to lose their tv residence.

OSN has a contract with WWE to air their programming within the Center East. Wrestling Membership says that OSN’s contract with WWE expires in 12 days, however they haven’t even been airing something for the previous 6 months.

12 days stay till WWE’s contract with OSN, the unique service of wrestling reveals within the Center East, expires. * OSN stopped transferring affords greater than 6 months in the past with none cause regardless of the contract!

WWE will nonetheless convey two occasions to Saudi Arabia for the rest of their ten-year deal. Let’s see if they will work out the scenario with discovering somebody to distribute their programming.