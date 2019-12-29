WWE Retires 24/7 Title Before Changing Their Minds

WWE might be planning to place an finish to the WWE 24/7 Title quickly sufficient. Not less than somebody on their official web site may be fast to drag the set off.

Followers seen final night time that the WWE web site had marked the WWE 24/7 Title as “retired.” This isn’t the case, but it surely stunned lots of followers.

It didn’t take very lengthy for this error to be mounted. The WWE 24/7 Title modified palms three occasions at Madison Sq. Backyard. The following night time Mike Rome received the title. So, it’s nonetheless getting modified round.

We’ll must see what 2020 holds for the WWE 24/7 Title, but it surely appears to be like like the corporate may be a bit of desirous to retire it.