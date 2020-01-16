WWE Reveals Every Angle Of Kevin Owens’ Half-Pipe Dive On WWE RAW

Kevin Owens was the primary WWE Famous person to make use of the brand new Uncooked set to its full potential. Now followers can take pleasure in that spot from much more angles.

The corporate revealed a video exhibiting varied digital camera angles of Kevin Owens’ dive onto AOP. He went operating up the wall like he was at a skate park solely to hit a somersault dive on Akam and Rezar.

Followers throughout commented on this modern spot and somebody within the firm apparently agreed that it was sick. Now it has a featured video from their Digital Staff.

Owens is the primary Famous person to drag this stunt off. We simply marvel who will strive it subsequent and what they are going to do to take issues to the following degree.