WWE Reveals Six New Performance Center Recruits

The WWE efficiency Middle simply grew by six future Superstars.

WWE revealed six new signees who began on the WWE Efficiency Middle this week. There are solely two names out of the record who aren’t crossover athletes.

Jake Atlas and Mercedes Martinez formally began with this class of recruits. We beforehand reported that Emily Andzulis from The Titan Video games was set to be part of this class as properly.

Former NFL participant Anthony Francis and faculty basketball participant Zechariah Smith are additionally part of the category. Cirque De Solei performer Sidney Bateman rounds off the record for the category of January 2020.