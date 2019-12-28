WWE Reveals Top 10 Matches Of 2019

WWE produced numerous nice matches below their umbrellas in 2019. Now they’re itemizing all of them as we countdown the top of the yr.

Paige will probably be internet hosting an enormous countdown particular on Monday. It’s slated to start at Three:25 PM EST. This countdown will run up till Uncooked begins.

The corporate has now revealed the highest 10 matches that they may current on this system. You may test these out under. We will’t wait to listen to your opinions on the matter.

10) Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Common Championship – SummerSlam) 9) Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (WWE RAW and SmackDown Girls’s Championship – WrestleMania 35) eight) Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe vs. AJ Kinds vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton (Elimination Chamber for WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber) 7) Pete Dunne vs. WALTER (WWE UK Championship – NXT TakeOver: New York 2019) 6) Randy Orton vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Andrade vs. Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Bálor vs. Ricochet (Cash within the Financial institution Ladder Match – Cash within the Financial institution) 5) Sasha Banks vs. Ronda Rousey (WWE RAW Girls’s Championship – Royal Rumble) four) Seth Rollins vs. AJ Kinds (WWE Common Championship – Cash within the Financial institution) Three) Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole (2-out-of-Three Falls Match for NXT Championship – NXT TakeOver: New York) 2) Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell Match for the WWE RAW Girls’s Championship – Hell in a Cell) 1) Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship – WrestleMania 35)

They included a pleasant array of matches and even one match below the NXT UK banner. Please pontificate within the feedback under if you want.

