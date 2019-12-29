WWE Reveals Top 10 Shocking Moments Of 2019

WWE is wrapping up 2019 and now they’re itemizing the highest stunning moments of the yr.

You possibly can take a look at a video under that WWE put collectively. It may be notable that the #10 spot and the #1 spot occurred proper after one another. That’s how a lot emphasis WWE put into their FOX debut.

10) Brock Lesnar defeating Kofi Kingston for WWE Title

9) Finn Balor’s heel activate NXT

eight) Batista beating up Ric Aptitude on his 70th birthday

7) Bayley murdering the Bayley Buddies

6) Tyson Fury & Braun Strowman’s pull aside brawl

5) Firefly Enjoyable Home debut episode. Yowie Wowie.

four) Nia Jax’s Royal Rumble look

three) Lana & Bobby Lashley’s affair revealed

2) Sasha Banks heel flip

The Prime Surprising Second Of 2019: Cain Velasquez’ WWE debut on FOX premiere

2020 is more likely to be an enormous yr for WWE with loads of surprises. The Royal Rumble is subsequent month so that might positively give WWE a possibility to start out including to their record of stunning moments for subsequent yr.