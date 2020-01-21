WWE Royal Rumble Title Match Challenge Laid Down After Raw

The Royal Rumble is that this Sunday and the corporate seems to be prepared so as to add one other match after final evening’s Uncooked.

Humberto Carrillo confirmed up on Uncooked final evening to hunt revenge on Andrade. Carrillo has been out for a couple of weeks after taking a DDT on the cement because of El Idolo.

Following Uncooked, Humberto challenged Andrade to a match on the Royal Rumble for the WWE United States Title. He informed Andrade that he’s uninterested in seeing him disrespect a legend like Rey Mysterio.