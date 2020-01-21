WWE Royal Rumble Title Match Challenge Laid Down After Raw

The Royal Rumble is that this Sunday and the corporate seems to be prepared so as to add one other match after final night time’s Uncooked.

Humberto Carrillo confirmed up on Uncooked final night time to hunt revenge on Andrade. Carrillo has been out for a number of weeks after taking a DDT on the cement because of El Idolo.

Following Uncooked, Humberto challenged Andrade to a match on the Royal Rumble for the WWE United States Title. He instructed Andrade that he’s bored with seeing him disrespect a legend like Rey Mysterio.