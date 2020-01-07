WWE Rules Out Big WrestleMania Opponent For Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar will enter the 2020 Males’s Royal Rumble match within the #1 spot. This can give each WWE Celebrity doable a shot on the Beast Incarnate. Now Lesnar’s WrestleMania opponent is an excellent larger query.

Whereas discussing Brock Lesnar’s doable future opponents throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that he was instructed Edge just isn’t going to fill that position.

“I do want to say this now that I remember certain things I’ve been told. It couldn’t be Edge. I was actually told flat-out that Edge is not wrestling Brock Lesnar. Not at the Royal Rumble and not at WrestleMania.”

It was famous that Paul Heyman might decide considered one of his guys to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. It is perhaps too quickly for a few of the people who Heyman has his eye on to construct for Uncooked’s future. Edge won’t be WWE’s selection for Lesnar’s opponent. So, if the Rated R Celebrity does make a return it received’t be to face Brock Lesnar.

