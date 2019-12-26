WWE Rumored To Be Keeping Bray Wyatt & Roman Reigns Separate Until WrestleMania

Roman Reigns remains to be The Large Canine and WWE appears to be specializing in strengthening his character much more. After he’s accomplished with King Corbin and his court docket the corporate might have even larger plans for him on the present of exhibits.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the concept of WrestleMania’s card. By this time the corporate has already made some plans. They haven’t been made utterly evident, however SmackDown is preserving Reigns and Wyatt separated nearly on function.

It’s very potential, as a result of they’ve been preserving them aside and they’re on the identical model. So, we’re in December and normally proper round now, you type of know the WrestleMania card, I do know somewhat bit, however I don’t know a lot.” “I do know what’s not going to occur, however I don’t know what’s going to occur, there’s a couple matches that I kinda know, and The Fiend and Roman Reigns, there has not been a touch or something in that path, however that one wouldn’t be stunning in any respect

We beforehand reported that the rumor was that WWE was saving Roman Reigns for both The Fiend or The Rock. The potential of Brock Lesnar going through Bray Wyatt might all the time be there. At present, The Rock vs Roman Reigns remains to be the highest favourite with regard to playing odds.

