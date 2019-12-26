WWE Seemingly Keeping Bray Wyatt & Roman Reigns Separate Until WrestleMania

Roman Reigns continues to be The Huge Canine and WWE appears to be specializing in strengthening his character much more. After he’s completed with King Corbin and his courtroom the corporate may have even larger plans for him on the present of exhibits.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the concept of WrestleMania’s card. By this time the corporate has already made some plans. They haven’t been made fully evident, however SmackDown is conserving Reigns and Wyatt separated nearly on function.

It was stated that he doesn’t know what’s going to occur essentially however he has been instructed what’s not getting booked on the present of exhibits. It was additionally stated that since The Fiend and Roman Reigns are on the identical model it is smart that their paths would cross. WWE has been seemingly separating within the meantime. That being stated, it wouldn’t be an enormous shock to see them battle at WrestleMania.

We beforehand reported that the rumor was that WWE was saving Roman Reigns for both The Fiend or The Rock. The potential for Brock Lesnar dealing with Bray Wyatt may at all times be there. At the moment, The Rock vs Roman Reigns continues to be the highest favourite with regard to playing odds.