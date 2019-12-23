WWE Selling $5,000 ‘Official TV Authentic Title’

WWE has jumped head-first into the high-end memorabilia market. Their major fan base is over 50 years outdated they usually have some disposable earnings to spend.

The official WWE Store is now promoting an genuine WWE Championship Title belt for $four,999.99. This is similar high quality that they use on tv.

Our Official TV Genuine title belts characteristic 383 princess lower hand-set Cubic Zirconia, totaling 635 carats. Every stone is rigorously positioned onto high-quality aluminum plates with a 14okay gold plating. Weighing in at 7.5 lbs, you’ll really feel like a real Champion with this wonderful piece of expertise.



WWE promoting actually costly duplicate titles is nothing new. The Fiend’s WWE Common Title price far more than 5 grand. It was additionally a restricted version.

This title belt may not be there by Christmas, however it is likely to be an excellent solution to blow by way of some cash after the Holidays.