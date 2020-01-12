WWE Set To Reveal Next Saudi Arabian Event

WWE and Saudi Arabia’s deal shouldn’t be even half-way over but. They’ll proceed to carry professional wrestling to the Kingdom for one more eight years. Now the corporate has reportedly settled on the subsequent present in KSA.

PW Insider reviews that WWE’s subsequent Saudi Arabian occasion will happen on Thursday, February 20th. The announcement will reportedly be made “shortly.” A reputation for the occasion has not been revealed.

It’s attention-grabbing that WWE goes to Saudi Arabia earlier than WrestleMania this yr. Up to now they went to Saudi after the present of exhibits. Now their Saudi Arabian occasion will happen on the street to WrestleMania this yr.

This shall be WWE’s first occasion within the nation since Crown Jewel on October 31st final yr. No matches have been hinted at on this report.