WWE Signs Contract With Star From The Rock’s ‘Titan Games’ NBC Series

WWE is all the time on the lookout for their subsequent huge crossover star. They’ve now inked a take care of a star from Dwayne Johnson’s NBC sequence The Titan Video games.

Squared Circle Sirens studies that WWE has signed Emily Andzulis to a deal. She’s going to begin on the WWE Efficiency Heart this month underneath an NXT contract.

Andzulis was the primary feminine champion on The Titan Video games which is one thing that WWE may love to say.

She had a WWE tryout in April final 12 months and began coaching on the JPWA Academy in Knoxville, TN underneath Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard. Now she has a deal.

You’ll be able to try a video under to see her in motion on The Titan Video games.