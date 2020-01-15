WWE Signs Elias To New Multi-Year Contract Extension

WWE is at all times trying to lock Superstars into new contracts. They don’t need them going anyplace else. Now we are able to add another Famous person to the checklist of people that aren’t going anyplace for some time.

Throughout WWE Backstage it was revealed on The Satin Sheet that Elias has signed a brand new contract with the corporate.

Elias signed a “multi-year contract extension” after he returned from harm. WWE likes to signal their Superstars to 5 12 months contracts.

Now the WWE Universe might be strolling with Elias for a very long time to return.