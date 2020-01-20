WWE Signs New NXT UK Superstar

WWE has added one other Celebrity to their NXT UK model. Over the past set of tv tapings, Aoife Valkyrie labored a match after which they re-recorded that contest on the second evening of tapings.

Combat Manufacturing unit Professional Wrestling despatched out a particular observe to Valkyrie the place they congratulated him for this massive alternative for his profession.

Congratulations from everybody at FFPW to our former Irish Junior Heavyweight Champion @Real_Valkyrie on formally signing with WWE and changing into an NXT UK famous person!



We’ll need to see what’s subsequent for Aoife Valkyrie in WWE. The corporate clearly desires to maintain him round as they inked a take care of him. NXT UK will air on BT Sport as a part of their new settlement so that may imply much more publicity for WWE’s United Kingdom model.