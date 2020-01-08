WWE Signs Popular Indie Wrestler

WWE is at all times wanting so as to add extra names to the Efficiency Middle. They’re getting fairly crowded, however now they’re including one other high identify from the indies.

So Cal Uncensored stories that WWE has signed Mercedes Martinez to a contract. It’s stated that she’s going to report back to the WWE Efficiency Middle this month.

Martinez has been wrestling on the indies for the previous twenty years. She began her profession in November, 2000 and has labored for a number of indie firms. A few of her earlier work befell for Girls’s Superstars Uncensored, Wold Xtreme Wrestling, Shine, and Shimmer. Martinez additionally made two earlier appearances within the Mae Younger Basic match.

She is a former two-time Shimmer champion as properly. Mercedes Martinez has made appearances for AEW, however she signed with WWE.