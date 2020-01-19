WWE SmackDown Rating Boosted After Preemption For Tornado Coverage

WWE is determined by their tv rankings as a solution to present how many individuals are watching. It additionally issues rather a lot for advertisers. Final week’s SmackDown score was a bit inflated due to mom nature.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that final week’s viewership quantity for Friday Night time SmackDown was big within the Dallas and Houston space. There have been so many individuals watching as a result of the blue model’s present was preempted for particular protection tornadoes that have been within the space.

“There were about 40 minutes in Dallas that did ridiculous ratings which brought the whole national average up, but it wasn’t SmackDown, it was coverage of tornado warnings.” “I just saw these ridiculous numbers in Dallas, Texas and Houston and I asked about it. I was like this isn’t making sense and that’s what happened, it wasn’t wrestling.”

SmackDown took the viewership though the present truly on the air was stay protection of close by tornadoes. When the ultimate score was found out on Tuesday out these numbers went away, however they did go to spice up the preliminary in a single day nationwide score.